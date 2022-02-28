Bangladesh observing Russia-Ukraine war: Cabinet secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh observing Russia-Ukraine war: Cabinet secretary

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is keeping an eye on the developments of the Russia-Ukraine war, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

He made the remarks in response to a question at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while the ministers joined from the secretariat.

Asked if there was any discussion at the cabinet meeting about the war between Russia and Ukraine, the cabinet secretary said, "It was discussed. We are observing the situation, definitely nothing was said in favour of war. The foreign ministry and everyone else have been directed to observe [the situation] for another day or two."

He added, "Our ambassadors to Poland and Romania are closely observing what is happening there, what is the condition of Bangladeshis there. They are giving us regular updates. We are keeping in contact with them."

Earlier on 24 February, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on 26 February as well including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said.

There have been several hundred civilian deaths reported till now.

Top News

Russia-Ukraine / war / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

3h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

18h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

18h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

21h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused