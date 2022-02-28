Bangladesh observing Russia-Ukraine war: Cabinet secretary

Bangladesh is keeping an eye on the developments of the Russia-Ukraine war, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

He made the remarks in response to a question at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while the ministers joined from the secretariat.

Asked if there was any discussion at the cabinet meeting about the war between Russia and Ukraine, the cabinet secretary said, "It was discussed. We are observing the situation, definitely nothing was said in favour of war. The foreign ministry and everyone else have been directed to observe [the situation] for another day or two."

He added, "Our ambassadors to Poland and Romania are closely observing what is happening there, what is the condition of Bangladeshis there. They are giving us regular updates. We are keeping in contact with them."

Earlier on 24 February, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on 26 February as well including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said.

There have been several hundred civilian deaths reported till now.