Bangladesh observing Day of Mourning for Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

Demonstrators gather in solidarity with the Palestinian people, waving Palestine flags in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers in the capital on Friday. Photo: Nayem Ali / The Business Standard

The nation is observing a Day of Mourning today for the Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attacks.

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad are keeping the national flag at half-mast in observance of the mourning day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement on Thursday (19 October) while addressing a programme arranged in Sarak Bhaban in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

At least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas's 7 October attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.