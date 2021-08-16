Bangladesh observing Afghanistan’s fast evolving situation: Foreign Ministry

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 07:26 pm

The minister urged all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm, ensuring safety and security of all, including foreign nationals.

Taliban fighters ride on a police vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Taliban fighters ride on a police vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which may have an impact on the region and beyond, said Foreign Ministry today.

The ministry, in a statement, urged all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm, ensuring safety and security of all, including foreign nationals.

"Bangladesh and Afghanistan share historical and cultural linkages. It is a fellow member of SAARC and an integral part of South Asia. Bangladesh recalls the invaluable support extended by the government and the people of Afghanistan to Bangladesh during our War of Liberation. Bangladesh is committed to working with Afghanistan for fulfilling the visionary policy of the Hon'ble Prime Minister that the region must grow and prosper together for this development to be sustainable," the statement said.

"Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country. In this regard, Bangladesh considers itself a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan. We stand ready to share our best practices with Afghanistan in a range of areas, such as basic education, community healthcare, sanitation, human resources development, agriculture, climate change adaptation, disaster management and ICT enabled public service delivery. The successful outreach of Bangladeshi NGOs who have been operating in Afghanistan for the last twenty years has demonstrated that expertise," it adds.

The ministry further said, "Bangladesh firmly believes that it is upon the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their country and decide the course of the future themselves. We wish to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable, prosperous, responsible and contributing member of the South Asian region and the global community. Bangladesh would be happy to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for the socio-economic development of the country."

 

