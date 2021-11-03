Bangladesh observes Jail Killing Day

Bangladesh is observing Jail Killing Day on Wednesday to mark the assassination of four national leaders inside Dhaka Central Jail.

The ruling Awami League and its associate bodies paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders who were killed in state custody on this day way back in 1975.

Awami League leaders and supporters paid homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on a limited scale following Covid-safety protocols.

Tributes were paid to the four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.

The ruling party has arranged a discussion at its central office in Bangabandhu Avenue at 11 am.

Separate messages have been issued by President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday

The president, in his message, said, "The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed."

He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman "to build a happy, prosperous Sonar Bangla".

"This should be our promise on Jail Killing Day," he stated.

The Prime Minister, in her message, said, "The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation, along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bengali nation leaderless by erasing the name of the Awami League."

She urged the people of the country to build a poverty-free, happy and peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

On 3 November , 1975, the four national leaders and heroes of the Liberation War were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail.

These four leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.