Bangladesh now self-reliant with rapidly developing economy: Russian ambassador

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 02:48 pm

File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS

Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Mantytsky has lauded Bangladesh for making significant progress in the past 52 years, having overcome the devastating consequences of the Liberation War to turn into a self-reliant state with a rapidly developing economy with tremendous potential.

In a message issued marking the country's 53rd Independence Day on Sunday (26 March), he said, "I extend sincere congratulations to the friendly Bangladeshi peoples and the entire Bengali diaspora around the world on the occasion of the Independence Day! 

"This date symbolises the selfless struggle of your nation for freedom and determination of your own fate."

"The current success of Bangladesh in various fields proves that the relentless efforts and sacrifice of the freedom fighters served the greater good of future generations.

"Back in 1971, the Soviet Union supported the Bangladeshi struggle for independence and was at the forefront to recognise the new sovereign state," he added. 

The Russian ambassador said, "Hopefully, the joint efforts by Russia and Bangladesh in promoting bilateral trade, economic and energy cooperation will further benefit our peoples.

"I am confident that in the coming years, Bangladesh will see new remarkable achievements and ensure welfare and prosperity for all its citizens."
 

