Bangladesh now holds highest-ever food stock: Minister

Bangladesh's current food stock is highest-ever in recent times, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Tuesday dismissing any possible food shortage in the coming days.

"In spite of the good stocks, efforts are on to increase import of rice to keep the price of the staple under control and ensure food safety," he told reporters at Naogaon Circuit House.

During the Boro season, some 19.50 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been procured until Monday and the procurement drive will end on Wednesday. The Boro procurement target will be fulfilled by the end of this drive, he said.

The minister said there is no possibility of a shortage of any kind of food such as rice and wheat as the government has already decided to import wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

The government has increased the number of open market sale (OMS) dealers three times for mitigating public sufferings, he said adding the number of OMS centres has been raised from 813 to 2363.

Not only that, the government is going to start open market sale (OMS) of rice from 1 September as per the directives of the prime minister, said Sadhan.

The TCB card holders can buy OMS rice showing their cards, while others can purchase rice by showing their NID cards twice a month, said the minister.

The authorities concerned will ensure that no person can purchase rice through OMS more than twice.

After the launching of OMS service and food-friendly programme, the rice price will come down at a tolerable level after a few days, he hoped.