Bangladesh now holds highest-ever food stock: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 06:07 pm

Related News

Bangladesh now holds highest-ever food stock: Minister

UNB
30 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 06:07 pm
Bangladesh now holds highest-ever food stock: Minister

Bangladesh's current food stock is highest-ever in recent times, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Tuesday dismissing any possible food shortage in the coming days.

"In spite of the good stocks, efforts are on to increase import of rice to keep the price of the staple under control and ensure food safety," he told reporters at Naogaon Circuit House.

During the Boro season, some 19.50 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been procured until Monday and the procurement drive will end on Wednesday. The Boro procurement target will be fulfilled by the end of this drive, he said.

The minister said there is no possibility of a shortage of any kind of food such as rice and wheat as the government has already decided to import wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

The government has increased the number of open market sale (OMS) dealers three times for mitigating public sufferings, he said adding the number of OMS centres has been raised from 813 to 2363.

Not only that, the government is going to start open market sale (OMS) of rice from 1 September as per the directives of the prime minister, said Sadhan.

The TCB card holders can buy OMS rice showing their cards, while others can purchase rice by showing their NID cards twice a month, said the minister.

The authorities concerned will ensure that no person can purchase rice through OMS more than twice.

After the launching of OMS service and food-friendly programme, the rice price will come down at a tolerable level after a few days, he hoped.

Economy / Top News

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / food stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

6h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

7h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

5h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

5h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries