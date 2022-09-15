Bangladesh, Norway keen to expand trade ties 

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh and Norway have expressed interest in broadening bilateral trade and investment by strengthening partnership and cooperation.

At a meeting between Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka on Thursday, the two countries also discussed promoting the green growth of Bangladesh's readymade garment sector further.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Directors Rajiv Chowdhury, Neela Hosna Ara and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO issue ANM Saifuddin were also present at the meeting.

The envoy paid the visit to BGMEA leadership to discuss different trade-related issues along with possible areas where Norway can support the development of Bangladesh's RMG industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan briefed the ambassador about the current status of the RMG industry including its massive progress in ensuring world-class workplace safety, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices.

He also highlighted BGMEA's vision of maintaining the growth of the apparel industry while taking care of the environment with equal importance as part of its commitment to saving the planet and positively impacting the lives of people.

Sustainability, product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation, and skill development are some of the areas where the industry is giving top priority to achieve the next level of growth, he said.

Faruque Hassan said renewable energy, innovation, knowledge and technical solutions are potential areas where Norway could collaborate with the industry to accelerate its green growth.

He invited Norwegian businessmen to explore Bangladesh as an attractive destination for investments.

He also invited the ambassador to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" to be held on 12-18 November this year to promote the RMG industry and discuss prospects and roadmap for the sustainable futu