Bangladesh, Norway keen to broaden economic partnership

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 12:04 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and Norway have expressed interest in broadening economic partnership through trade, investment and maritime sector cooperation.

The two countries also discussed in particular the potentials for investments in offshore renewable energy.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen​ has briefed his Norwegian counterpart Annekin Huitfeldt about measures taken in building safety and green production facilities in the RMG sector.

The Norwegian Minister showed interest in the ship breaking industry and enquired about Bangladesh's plans concerning ratifying the Hong Kong Convention.

Momen held the meeting with the visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister in Dhaka on Sunday.

The newly appointed Norwegian Foreign Minister is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Foreign Minister Momen gave an overview of the humanitarian crisis involving Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya.

Minister Huitfeldt appreciated Bangladesh's hospitality on humanitarian grounds and acknowledged the priority the Rohingya themselves attached to their safe and dignified repatriation to Myanmar.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Foreign Minister visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

The two Foreign Ministers touched upon preparations for the next general elections in Bangladesh.

They underscored the overriding priority for an effective ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation.

The two Foreign Ministers later spoke at a reception hosted by the Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh on Sunday evening to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

