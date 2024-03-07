Bangladesh, Nordic countries to strengthen collab for greener, resilient future: Saber

Bangladesh and Nordic Countries pledge to further collaboration for a greener and more resilient future, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said.

"Bangladesh is also making ongoing efforts to create a sustainable future," the minister said as the chief guest during the Nordic Day commemoration event held at Hotel Radisson in the capital today (7 March).

The event highlighted the diverse cultures and collaborative partnerships of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, reads a press release.

"The occasion symbolises the deep-rooted friendship and collaborative spirit between Bangladesh and the Nordic countries—a partnership founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to sustainability and prosperity," Saber said.

Reflecting on the historical significance, the minister highlighted the recognition of Bangladesh's independence by the Nordic countries on February 4, 1972, which laid the cornerstone for a relationship based on solidarity and support.

Saber underscored the Nordic Council's vision to make the region the most sustainable and integrated system globally aligns seamlessly with Bangladesh's aspirations for a sustainable future.

Emphasising the importance of preserving the environment, the minister lauded the Nordic region's breathtaking natural landscapes and highlighted the shared commitment to sustainability within the partnership.

He outlined the diverse sectors of collaboration, including climate resilience, technological advancement, education, and health. The joint efforts exemplify the shared dedication to creating a more sustainable and equitable future for both nations.

Saber also expressed excitement about the endless possibilities for continued collaboration, aiming to deepen cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change and fostering innovation and cultural exchange.

"The friendship between Bangladesh and the Nordic countries, the minister concluded, stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of unity in building a better future for all," he added.

Ambassador of Sweden in Dhaka Alexandra Berg von Linde, Norway Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador of Denmark in Dhaka Christian Brix Moller, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, India Dr Tito Gronow also spoke at the event.

Ambassadors, high commissioners, political leaders, representatives from international organisations, government high officials and people from different walks of society were also present.