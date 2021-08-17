Bangladesh - Netherlands Photo and Video Contest launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 09:21 pm

Bangladesh Embassy in The Hague, in partnership with top Dutch water institution (Deltares), just launched a unique photo and video contest, among Bangladesh and the Netherlands nationals titled '[email protected] The Water Story.'

Embassy took the novel initiative to mark 50 years of Bangladesh-Netherlands diplomatic ties (in 2022), to "celebrate friendship" between two peoples. Both Bangladesh and the Netherlands are active delta where people have stories to tell when on our engagements with water.

As Bangladesh celebrates its 50 years of independence in 2021 and 50 years of Bangladesh- Netherlands ties in 2022, there can be no better common element than water to highlight collective aspirations, resilience and innovation of Bangladesh and Dutch people.

The themes of the photo and video contest are: i) Living in Land and Water (in Bangladesh or Netherlands, ii) Inspiring People and Water (in Bangladesh or Netherlands), iii) Thriving Economy and Water (in Bangladesh or Netherlands).

There will be one grand prize (250 Euros) and nine theme prizes (150, 100 and 50 Euro respectively)

Winning photos will be presented in first quarter of 2022 in a photo-book. An exhibition will later highlight some of the key water-related developments and achievements evolving from the 50 years of Bangladesh independence and 50 years of Bangladesh – Netherlands diplomatic relations.

The Contest is open to all Bangldeshis: children, youth, amateurs, professionals.

Contest details are accessible at: http://photocontestbangladesh.com/

The Embassy invites any interested Bangladeshi to take a click and submit in the web portal by 30 October 2021.

