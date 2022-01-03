Bangladesh needs commitment to democracy, human rights: USAID

Bangladesh

UNB 
03 January, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 09:42 am

Related News

Bangladesh needs commitment to democracy, human rights: USAID

UNB 
03 January, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 09:42 am
A screengrab taken from the video message shared by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power.
A screengrab taken from the video message shared by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power.

Bangladesh's gains have not been easy, and building on them will require a continued commitment to democracy and human rights against the backdrop of the pandemic and the refugee crisis at the country's doorstep, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power says.

Samantha Power, who enjoys the rank of a cabinet minister in the US administration of President Joe Biden, made the call in a video message while congratulating Bangladesh for its upcoming graduation from the UN's list of least developed countries.

While reaffirming US support and commitment to Bangladesh, Samantha said, "The resilience and generosity of your people will carry you from this milestone to the next."

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller shared the video on Twitter Sunday.

Samantha described the US as Bangladesh's partner in the country's efforts to improve the lives of the people and unlock opportunities for growth since independence 50 years ago.

Crediting Bangladesh's gains to the efforts made in meeting the needs of the deprived section of the people, she said the two countries invested in lifting farmers from poverty, economically empowering women, and securing the health and safety of Bangladesh's people.

This work has paid dividends – rice production has tripled since independence; newborn mortality has been slashed by two-thirds since 1990 and the national poverty rate cut into half in the last 20 years, Samantha added.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / USAID / COVID-19 / Least Developed Country (LDC) / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

9m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

34m | Brands
The ban on electric three-wheelers is loosely applied, with such vehicles still plying on many highways in the country. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Easy bikes: We like them, we like them not

1h | Panorama
Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

16h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

15h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

15h | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

15h | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report