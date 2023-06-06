Bangladesh needs to be a prominent name in France to attract investment: French envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Bangladesh needs to be a prominent name in France to attract investment: French envoy

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:16 pm
Bangladesh needs to be a prominent name in France to attract investment: French envoy

Bangladesh needs to become a prominent name in France to attract investment as it is currently relatively unknown there, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said.

"We have to help them discover your country as your country does not have an image in our country. There is an image deficit. So, we really need to interconnect more and more," she said while addressing as chief guest of luncheon meeting of France Bangladesh chamber of commerce and industry at Westin Dhaka on Tuesday. 

This would help French investors be convinced to invest in Bangladesh and discover the opportunities present in the economy and the society here, she added.

Marie Masdupuy also said France was a good investment destination for Bangladeshi businessmen as well.

She said, "It's true that looking if you're will work with a French company or European company. Of course French company, you might have to pay a little bit the price of quality and service which will be associated with a particular product. But of course there are advantages.

"We already have many such French companies in Bangladesh. But we want to insight many more to come and we have to have them discover your country as your country does not have an image".

The French envoy further said, "In our countries there is an image deficit, so we really need to interconnect more and more companies so that this image comes back in the in the middle of the of the scene between our countries and to rebuild an interest in discovering all these opportunities.

"And your society are offering to companies coming from France. And also I would like to insist on the points which was underlined by a professor there are there are quite a huge number of potential big investors in this country and I already met a few going in."

In six months and we would like to attract them, some of them to come and discover all the possibilities and advantages we will have to invest in France, she added.

France / French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

10h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

3h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

5h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

5h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage