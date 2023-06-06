Bangladesh needs to be a prominent name in France to attract investment: French envoy

Bangladesh needs to become a prominent name in France to attract investment as it is currently relatively unknown there, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said.

"We have to help them discover your country as your country does not have an image in our country. There is an image deficit. So, we really need to interconnect more and more," she said while addressing as chief guest of luncheon meeting of France Bangladesh chamber of commerce and industry at Westin Dhaka on Tuesday.

This would help French investors be convinced to invest in Bangladesh and discover the opportunities present in the economy and the society here, she added.

Marie Masdupuy also said France was a good investment destination for Bangladeshi businessmen as well.

She said, "It's true that looking if you're will work with a French company or European company. Of course French company, you might have to pay a little bit the price of quality and service which will be associated with a particular product. But of course there are advantages.

"We already have many such French companies in Bangladesh. But we want to insight many more to come and we have to have them discover your country as your country does not have an image".

The French envoy further said, "In our countries there is an image deficit, so we really need to interconnect more and more companies so that this image comes back in the in the middle of the of the scene between our countries and to rebuild an interest in discovering all these opportunities.

"And your society are offering to companies coming from France. And also I would like to insist on the points which was underlined by a professor there are there are quite a huge number of potential big investors in this country and I already met a few going in."

In six months and we would like to attract them, some of them to come and discover all the possibilities and advantages we will have to invest in France, she added.