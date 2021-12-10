Bangladesh Navy’s Golden Jubilee: ‘Naval Ensign 10 – Sritite Amlan Bangabandhu’ celebrated

TBS Report
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The Bangladesh Navy celebrated "Naval Ensign 10-Sritite Amaln Bangabandhu" on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Navy, on Friday.

The president and the prime minister have conveyed special greetings on this occasion.

Marking the day, colourful rallies, voluntary blood donation programmes, humanitarian assistance to the needy, and various other programmes were celebrated across the country.

A colourful rally was held at the BNS Isakhan Parade Ground in Chattogram with the participation of naval personnel of all ranks. A voluntary blood donation programme was also organised, and in the afternoon, humanitarian assistance was provided to the destitute, helpless, and indigent.

Besides that, special prayers were held in all the mosques after Jummah prayers.

As part of this event, a colourful rally was held on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka with the participation of Assistant Chief of Naval Operations, Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque, along with principal staff officers, directors, naval officers and others attending.

Humanitarian assistance was provided to the helpless and destitute in the capital's Khilkhet and a voluntary blood donation programme was organised at BNS Haji Mohsin Auditorium.

In Khulna, a guard of honour was presented and a flower wreath was laid in the morning at the graves of Bir Shrestha Shaheed Ruhul Amin and Bir Bikram Shaheed Mahibullah. Later, there was a lively rally at the Shivbari intersection in Khulna with the participation of naval members.

During this time, placards, banners and festoons commemorating naval operations, the great liberation war, and Bangabandhu on 10 December 1971, were displayed.

Bangladesh Navy / Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR)

Comments

