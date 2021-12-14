Bangladesh Navy ships open for public display on Victory Day

Bangladesh Navy designated ships will be open for public display in various districts on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

The ships will be displayed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, and Mongla on 16 December, from 2 pm till evening, states a press release.

According to the press release, six Bangladeshi naval vessels will be displayed in the districts.

BNS Teesta will be displayed in Dhaka's Sadarghat while Pagla Naval Jetty in Narayanganj will display BNS Adamya. Chattogram's New Mooring Naval Jetty will display BNS Somudra Avijan and BNS Salam will be displayed in Khulna's BIWTA Rocket Ghat. Digraj Naval Berth of Mongla Upazila will display BNS Gomati and Barisal's BIWTA Ghat will display BNS Barkat.