Bangladesh Navy seizes illegal net worth Tk53 crore, 1,427 kg Hilsha

Bangladesh Navy has seized 87.29 lakh metre illegal fishing net worth Tk52.53 crore along with 1,427 kg of Hilsha fish from the fishermen during their drives in the sea for the last 10 days on charge of catching Hilsha fish amid the 22-day ban.

A press release issued by ISPR on Monday said that Bangladesh Navy has been conducting special drives in the sea and at the coastal areas from 7 to 16 October in a bid to help implement the government's order to ban catching and selling of Hilsha fish for 22 days during the breeding period of the national fish.

The Navy conducted the drives in 10 ships as part of saving the mother Hilsha drive 2022 under the provision of 'In Aid to Civil Power'.

The illegal nets were burned in presence of the local administration, law enforcers and fisheries officials while the Hilsha fish seized during the drives were distributed in the local orphanage.