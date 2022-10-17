Bangladesh Navy seizes illegal net worth Tk53 crore, 1,427 kg Hilsha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Navy seizes illegal net worth Tk53 crore, 1,427 kg Hilsha

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 06:38 pm
Bangladesh Navy seizes illegal net worth Tk53 crore, 1,427 kg Hilsha

Bangladesh Navy has seized 87.29 lakh metre illegal fishing net worth Tk52.53 crore along with 1,427 kg of Hilsha fish from the fishermen during their drives in the sea for the last 10 days on charge of catching Hilsha fish amid the 22-day ban. 

A press release issued by ISPR on Monday said that Bangladesh Navy has been conducting special drives in the sea and at the coastal areas from 7 to 16 October in a bid to help implement the government's order to ban catching and selling of Hilsha fish for 22 days during the breeding period of the national fish.

The Navy conducted the drives in 10 ships as part of saving the mother Hilsha drive 2022 under the provision of 'In Aid to Civil Power'.    

The illegal nets were burned in presence of the local administration, law enforcers and fisheries officials while the Hilsha fish seized during the drives were distributed in the local orphanage.

 

Top News

Hilsha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

4h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

4h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

5h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

20h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

21h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

22h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine