Bangladesh Navy launches tree plantation programme

The Bangladesh Navy on Sunday inaugurated a tree plantation programme in all the naval bases and coastal areas in the country, as part of its effort to implement the National Tree Plantation Campaign-2022.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal inaugurated the event by planting saplings in front of the recreation centre at naval base BNS Issa khan in Chattogram, said an ISPR press release.

Senior naval officers were present on the occasion.

Admiral Shaheen Iqbal urged navy members to come forward to implement programmes taken by the government, and emphasised planting trees in the coastal areas to save the country from natural disasters, reads the release.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is holding a month-long "National Tree Plantation Campaign" and a week-long "Tree Fair 2022" across the country as part of the World Environment Day programme.