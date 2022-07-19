Bangladesh Navy hands over cheque to PM to assist flood affected people

Bangladesh Navy came forward with financial aid to assist the flood affected people and fight various disasters in the country.

Navy Chief Rear Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal handed over a cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Tuesday (19 July).

The naval force provided the aid from one day's wage of all employees and donations from various organisations it runs.

Bangladesh Navy deployed a contingent boat and divers team to cooperate with the civil administration in dealing with floods in the country's Sunamganj and Sylhet regions.

In addition, members of the naval force conducted rescue operations, distributed reliefs and provided medical aid during the floods.