Bangladesh Navy hands over 80 barrack-style houses built for the homeless under Ashrayan-2 project

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Navy officially handed over 80 barrack-style houses built for homeless and underprivileged people at Char Ghasia in Hatia, Noakhali district under the Ashrayan-2 project.

The houses were officially handed over to Md Imran Hossain, Noakhali deputy commissioner's representative and Hatia upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), on behalf of the Navy, said an ISPR press release.

Navy representatives and local dignitaries were present during the handing over ceremony.

These barrack-style houses were constructed by the Bangladesh Navy under the direction of the Prime Minister and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the overall supervision of the Armed Forces Division (AFD).

Each of the 80 barrack-styled houses has a total of 400 units, 5 in each barrack. Each of which can accommodate one family. Each barrack has a separate kitchen and bathroom, the release added.