Bangladesh must progress, says PM receiving Padma Bridge loan repayment installment

Bangladesh

BSS
05 April, 2023, 01:40 pm
05 April, 2023, 01:40 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh would march ahead facing any hurdle with people's support as she received the first repayment installment of the Padma Bridge loan.

"I believe we can step forward confronting any hurdle if the people stand beside us. Construction of the Padma Bridge with its own finance is the best example of it," she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of around Tk 316.91 crore to the premier as the first installment of repaying the loan taken for building Padma Bridge at a function at her official Ganabhaban residence.

The prime minister said her government has built the Padma Bridge with its own financing - taking it as a challenge as the World Bank suspended its loan to construct it, which was followed by some other organisations.

The Padma Bridge loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low-interest rate as per an agreement signed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

On June 25, 2022, the prime minister opened the country's largest bridge - the 6.15-km Padma Bridge- over the mighty Padma River.

