Bangladesh must opt for green transition to cope with changing world: Nasrul

Bangladesh must embrace a green transition for the energy sector to adapt to the changing global landscape, Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid said today (13 May).

"The world has become very challenging. Bangladesh must move towards the green transition to cope with the changing world. We have to see how other countries have transformed," he said at the 61st Convention of the Engineers Institution at the capital's Ramna.

Speaking at the national seminar themed "Engineers for Transforming Technology-Driven Smart Bangladesh", Nasrul highlighted the urgency of the country's shift towards renewable energy sources.

He emphasised the challenges faced by climate change and the importance of adopting sustainable practices.

"By 2026, our country will achieve middle-income country status. There are also some challenges of becoming a high-income country, donors will not provide financial aid. They would withdraw their support," said Nasrul.

The minister also stressed the need for Bangladesh to align itself with global trends towards sustainability.

He further said, "The world is moving towards green energy. European buyers are reluctant to buy products from our garment industry if they are not produced using renewable energy. They are not interested in buying products made from fossil fuels such as coal, gas, or oil."

He also highlighted the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in advocating for energy diversification.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman could think smartly as soon as the country became independent. At that time, he instructed to acquire minerals for energy. Following his directives, many minerals are still being used for energy production," Nasrul said.

"To build a Smart Bangladesh, we have to create a smart road map. We have to move forward quickly. Engineers need to come forward to build this Smart Bangladesh. Engineers have to advance further," he also said.

Noting that smart thinking is important for the country, the minister said, "Engineers should come forward to make Bangladesh technology dependent. Digital Bangladesh was dependent on connectivity, [but] Smart Bangladesh depends on smart thinking."

"Now everyone is starting to give cards. Banks cards, metro cards, water cards, electricity cards. If we use QR codes instead of cards, we do not need so many cards. We could solve all problems through one mobile and AI."

Also present at the seminar, Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, president of the Engineers Institution, said, "The prime minister spoke about people-friendly projects at the inaugural ceremony of the 61st convention.

"This subject is very important at this national seminar. Engineers always create people-friendly modern projects. The government is always ready to provide comprehensive engineering services."

The closing ceremony of the national seminar was chaired by the Vice-President of IEB Engineer M Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, Engineer Khondakar Manjur Morshed, Engineer M Nurujjaman, Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar, Engineer Sheikh Tajul Islam Tuhin, Engineer Amit Kumar Chakraborty, Engineer Abul Kalam Hazari, Engineer Ronok Ahsan, Chairman of the Dhaka Center Engineer Mohammad Hossain, and Engineer Nazrul Islam were present at the seminar along with various divisions, centers, and sub-centers of IEB.