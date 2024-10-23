Bangladesh must adapt to advanced tech for aviation safety; Speakers  

Terming the advanced aviation technology as the key to ensure flight safety, speakers at an international seminar today (23 October) emphasised on adapting to the rapid technological knowledge by the Bangladeshi aviators to overcome the future challenges.

The observations came during the closing session of the 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024.

Bangladesh Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) jointly organised the three-day seminar at a city hotel.

The seminar with the theme "Promoting Flight Safety by Embracing Technological Advancements" brought together aviation experts from home and abroad to discuss the evolving safety challenges of the aviation sector.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the participants.

In his address, the Air Chief stressed that aviation personnel, technicians, and others involved in the sector must keep pace with technological innovations to ensure safety in the skies.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with global aviation authorities through discussions and experience sharing.

Air Chief Marshal paid tribute to the martyrs of Bangladesh's student-led public uprising, expressing his belief that their courage would continue to inspire members of the Air Force in fulfilling their national duties.

He reiterated the need for a modern, well-equipped air force to meet the country's growing responsibilities.

The Air Chief lauded the participation of international delegates and underscored the importance of exchanging knowledge to improve flight safety standards globally.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) Air Vice Marshal Md. Sharif Uddin Sarkar and CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan also spoke on the occasion.

Representatives from the Bangladesh Air Force, CAAB, and air force officials from Bahrain, Indonesia, Myanmar, Russia, Qatar, the Maldives, China, Kenya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Zimbabwe took part in the seminar.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and major civilian aviation organizations also took part in the seminar.

According to the CAAB officials the seminar marked a significant milestone in promoting aviation safety and laid the groundwork for continued international cooperation in enhancing flight safety standards in Bangladesh.