Bangladesh must adapt to advanced tech for aviation safety; Speakers  

Bangladesh

BSS
23 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Bangladesh must adapt to advanced tech for aviation safety; Speakers  

Bangladesh Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) jointly organised the three-day seminar at a city hotel

BSS
23 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:26 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Terming the advanced aviation technology as the key to ensure flight safety, speakers at an international seminar today (23 October) emphasised on adapting to the rapid technological knowledge by the Bangladeshi aviators to overcome the future challenges.

The observations came during the closing session of the 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024.

Bangladesh Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) jointly organised the three-day seminar at a city hotel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The seminar with the theme "Promoting Flight Safety by Embracing Technological Advancements" brought together aviation experts from home and abroad to discuss the evolving safety challenges of the aviation sector.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the participants.

In his address, the Air Chief stressed that aviation personnel, technicians, and others involved in the sector must keep pace with technological innovations to ensure safety in the skies. 

He highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with global aviation authorities through discussions and experience sharing.

Air Chief Marshal paid tribute to the martyrs of Bangladesh's student-led public uprising, expressing his belief that their courage would continue to inspire members of the Air Force in fulfilling their national duties. 

He reiterated the need for a modern, well-equipped air force to meet the country's growing responsibilities.

The Air Chief lauded the participation of international delegates and underscored the importance of exchanging knowledge to improve flight safety standards globally.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) Air Vice Marshal Md. Sharif Uddin Sarkar and CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan also spoke on the occasion.

Representatives from the Bangladesh Air Force, CAAB, and air force officials from Bahrain, Indonesia, Myanmar, Russia, Qatar, the Maldives, China, Kenya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Zimbabwe took part in the seminar.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and major civilian aviation organizations also took part in the seminar.

According to the CAAB officials the seminar marked a significant milestone in promoting aviation safety and laid the groundwork for continued international cooperation in enhancing flight safety standards in Bangladesh.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) / Bangladesh Air Force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

1h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos