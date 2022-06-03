Bangladesh mulls importing train coaches from India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:07 am

Bangladesh mulls importing train coaches from India

A team of officials from Bangladesh Railways would soon visit India as the nation is exploring the possibility of importing train coaches from the neighbouring country.

Railway Minister Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan revealed the information on Thursday while visiting the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai of India, reports Indian media.

Sujan, accompanied by Bangladesh Railways Additional Director General (Operations) Sardar Shahadat Ali, inspected the special coaches made by ICF, including the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Vistadome coaches, LHB AC tier II and III coaches among others.

During his interaction with ICF General Manager A K Agarwal and other officials, Sajan said Bangladesh is converting meter gauge tracks to broad gauge and LHB coaches from ICF would be of great help in modernising Bangladesh Railways, a statement issued by the coach factory said. 

He expressed hope that Bangladesh Railways will explore the possibility of importing train sets for mass commutation such as Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) that were exported to Sri Lanka and Nepal by ICF recently. 

Recalling the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in Bangladesh's freedom struggle, the minister said his country would maintain its relationship with India forever. Sujan said he was impressed with Vande Bharat and other coaches made at the facility.

Bangladesh Railways

