Bangladesh moves one notch up on democracy index

Bangladesh moved one notch up on the Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index 2021, improving on the indicator of civil liberties from the previous year.

Bangladesh is ranked 75th out of 167 countries jointly with Tunisia on the global index, based on scores in five categories – electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties – released early Thursday.

With an overall score of 5.99 on a scale of 10, Bangladesh is still classified as a hybrid regime where substantial irregularities prevent elections from being free and fair, corruption tends to be widespread and the rule of law is weak, according to the EIU.

On the first democracy index released in 2006, Bangladesh was categorised as a flawed democracy with a score of 6.11. The following year, its status deteriorated to the category of hybrid regime and it has remained so ever since.

Global democracy continued to fall

The global average score in the 2021 index fell from 5.37 in 2020 to 5.28, representing a bigger year-on-year decline than the previous year and setting another dismal record for the worst global score since the index was first produced in 2006.

The report stated, the majority of countries registered a deterioration in their average score or stagnated in 2021, with only 47 (28.1%) recording an improvement.

Bangladesh is one of the 46 countries that stagnated in 2021, with scores remaining unchanged compared with 2020, according to the EIU report.

Some 74 countries of a total of 167 recorded a decline in their total score compared with 2020.