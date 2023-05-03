Bangladesh a 'modern miracle, one of the most exciting growth stories': US Chamber of Commerce SVP

Bangladesh

UNB
03 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 10:11 pm

Photo: US Chamber of Commerce
Photo: US Chamber of Commerce

President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council and Senior Vice President for South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce, Atul Keshap, has called Bangladesh a "modern miracle, and one of the most exciting growth stories" in the world.

"The nation is set to graduate LDC status by 2026, and on a trajectory to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next 20 years," he said while applauding Bangladesh's economic performance over the past two decades.

Keshap also remarked on how Bangladesh's growth under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure has been employment-driven, gender-inclusive, and increasingly underpinned by commitments to environmental sustainability and human development.

The US Chamber of Commerce's US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) hosted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at its headquarters in Washington DC for the roundtable, "US-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation" on 2 May.

Prime Minister Hasina addressed the roundtable, highlighting the importance of the US-Bangladesh commercial partnership.

"The United States is a major economic and development partner of Bangladesh. Both countries have intensive engagements in many areas, including trade and investment. Our shared aim is to achieve mutual benefit and prosperity for our peoples," she was quoted as saying by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Prime Minister Hasina also underscored that Bangladesh is considered a "role model in socio-economic development" due to its achievements in good governance, rule of law, women's empowerment and digitalization.

Suzanne P Clark, President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, welcomed Prime Minister Hasina to the US Chamber of Commerce building, and met with her to discuss the private sector's partnership in Bangladesh's growth trajectory.

The US-Bangladesh Business Council, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Hasina in 2021, has an expanding roster of 40 members - spanning the energy, power, digital economy, financial services and digital payments, insurance, healthcare, aerospace and defence, ridesharing, food and beverages, water, and sustainability sectors.

As part of its efforts to promote free enterprise, competitive markets, rules-based trade and investment around the world, the US Chamber of Commerce is expanding its engagement in Bangladesh and across the Indo-Pacific region.

Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy, and Chair of the USBBC Board of Directors, recognized the Bangladesh government's ability to raise living standards and achieve 100% electrification while also demonstrating regional leadership on climate resiliency.

Kobos also stated that "under the Honorable Prime Minister's steady leadership, Bangladesh has achieved impressive economic growth, graduating from LDC status while lifting millions out of poverty."

USBBC members discussed opportunities for the private sector to support the Smart Bangladesh goal, with dedicated conversations around cooperation in sectors like digital economy, financial services, agribusiness, aerospace and defence, beverages, support for startups and the launch of the ICT Division's IT Connect Portal with the United States.

The event was partnered by Excelerate Energy, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Visa, Mastercard, Meta, Uber, Boeing, and Walmart.

