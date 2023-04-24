Bangladesh a model country for World Bank: Momen briefs media on PM's US visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a programme on May 1, celebrating 50 years of partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is a model country for the World Bank. We have a very good relationship. They describe Bangladesh's impressive development as a model to other countries due its leadership's commitment," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

On the occasion of 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank, its President David R. Malpass invited Prime Minister Hasina to attend a programme organized at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC on May 1.

"Mainly (in the US) we are going to attend the World Bank programme," Momen said while responding to a question.

Responding to another question, the foreign minister said they never heard that there were "uncertainties" regarding PM's US visit. "Those spreading rumors like rumors. We don't pay heed to rumors," he said.

"We expect that prime minister's US visit will be successful and meaningful," Momen told reporters.

On the occasion of 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank, a special programme was jointly organized by the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank in Dhaka on January 22, 2023.

During her stay in the United States, the prime minister is expected to participate in a number of programmes. On April 29, the managing director of the IMF will have a courtesy meeting with the prime minister.

A seminar titled "Reflection on 50 years of Bangladesh World Bank Partnership" will be organized at the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington DC, USA on May 1 highlighting the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

The prime minister and president of the World Bank will deliver speeches at the seminar.

At the event, the journey of Bangladesh's development and the activities of the World Bank in the country over the last five decades will be highlighted.

Also, a multimedia exhibition entitled "Bangladesh – World Bank 50 years of Partnership" will be organized.

A private meeting of the World Bank board of directors will be held with the prime minister on the same day.

The senior executive officers of the US-Bangladesh Business Council will hold a private meeting with the PM on May 2.

After that, US Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Suzanne P. Clark will pay a courtesy call on the prime minister.

On the same day, she will participate in the high-level executive roundtable with the US business delegation at the invitation of US Bangladesh Business Council President Nisha Biswal and deliver a keynote address.

In the evening, the PM will give an interview to The Economist.

Later, the prime minister will attend an event organized by the Bangladeshi diaspora in the US as the chief guest.

She is scheduled to have a courtesy call on Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank.

On May 4, the prime minister is scheduled to leave Washington DC for the UK.