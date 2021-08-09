Bangladesh missions celebrate Bangamata's 91st birth anniversary

The 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed in different Bangladesh missions abroad in a befitting manner.

Special prayers were held at the missions seeking eternal peace of souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and other martyred members of their family.

Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, today celebrated the birth anniversary of Bangamata with due respect arranging a function at its Bangabandhu Auditorium.

All the officials and employees of the embassy including Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed were present at the event held at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy.

At the beginning of the program, special prayers were offered for the peace and forgiveness of the martyred members of the family including Bangabandhu and Bangamata.

The speeches of the President and the Prime Minister were read out on the occasion of the day.

At the outset, a special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and all other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

Healthy life of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with the country's peace, propensity and wellbeing of the countrymen were also wished on the occasion.

Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed said, "Bangamata, who was the source of inspirations for Bangabandhu, always stayed beside her husband like a shadow in his every struggle for the emancipation of the people."

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Madrid organized a discussion meeting in the conference hall of the Embassy to celebrate the 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata.

One of the programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary was recitation from the Holy Quran, screening of documentaries on the life and work of Bangamata and discussion meetings and munajat.

On the occasion, the speeches of the President, the Prime Minister and the Minister of State for Women and Children Affairs were read out.

Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmud said Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesha has made an outstanding contribution to the formation of the country and the nation as a worthy and faithful companion from the side of Bangabandhu.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darudsalam observed the 91st Birth Anniversary of Bangama Fazilatun Nessa Mujib virtually today.

Moderated by Head of Chancery Jelal Hossain, the program started off with the recitation of Holy Quran and special prayer for the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa and other martyrs. In honour of Bangamata one minute silence was observed with due solemnity.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner read out special messages from the President, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib.

Head of Chancery Jelal Hossain read out special message on this occasion from the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP.

While the screening of the documentary made on Bangamata, providing a clear account of the life, dedication, and struggle of Bangamata, the Bangladesh High Commissioner elaborated on the meaningful and glorious life of Bangamata.

Bangladesh High Commission in Riyadh, Saudi Arab today celebrated the 91st birthday of Bangamata in a befitting manner.

Special discussions, screening of documentary, cutting of cake and offering of special doa and munajat were held on the auditorium of the high commission.

Ambassador Dr Mohammad Jabed Patwari said Bangamata had a strong role in the six-point movement.

"Before giving the speech on March 7, Bangamata advised the Father of the Nation to speak from the heart, in view of which the speech given by Bangabandhu on that day is considered as one of the best speeches in history," he said.

The 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was celebrated this evening at Bangladesh High Commission, Canberra.

During the discussion, the officials paid deep homage to the memory of Bangamata and said that Bangamata was the source of pride of Bengalis and inspiration of women's society.

At the beginning of his speech, the High Commissioner referred to August as the month of mourning and paid homage to all martyrs of August 15, including Bangabandhu and Bangamata.

The 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata was commemorated with due dignity and solemnity at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Hanoi, Vietnam under the theme 'Fearless Companion in the Struggle of Bangamata Crisis'.

On the occasion of the day, prayers and supplications, homage with flowers, recitation of speeches by the President, the Prime Minister and the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, discussion and remembrance meeting were organized.