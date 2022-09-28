Bangladesh media is free to criticise my government: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh's growing media during her tenures has the freedom to say whatever they wish to say.

"After speaking all, if someone says that he/she's not allowed to speak, what would be the answer? That's my question," she said in an interview with the Bengali service of Voice of America (VoA) aired on Tuesday.

The prime minister was responding to a question on the Digital Security Act (DSA) enacted by her government and its impact on freedom of media. She is now in Washington on a visit to the United States.

She said that Bangladesh had only a few TV and radio stations before she came to power in 1996 and those were controlled by the government.

PM Hasina said once she came to power, she made an opening for the private sector to run media houses freely.

She said there are around 32 private television channels that are now operational among the approved 44 TV channels.

The prime minister said people are taking part in television talk shows and they keep talking freely – true or false – and keep criticising the government.

She said there was no freedom of speech or movement when there was a military dictator in power.