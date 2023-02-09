Bangladesh may send rescue team to Syria: MoFA

The White Helmet volunteers sing to a girl who is trapped under the rubble of a building during her rescue operation, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Idlib, Syria February 7, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Bangladesh is also actively considering to send rescue team to Syria as rescuers continue struggling to save lives in the aftermath of the massive twin earthquakes and aftershocks.

"It's under our active consideration," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

At the weekly media briefing, she also said two rescued Bangladeshi students Nur-e-Alam and Md Golam Syed Rinku are undergoing treatment.

"Bangladesh Mission in Turkey is in constant touch with them and their family members," said the Spokesperson.

Bangladesh has already sent a 61-member rescue team to Turkey.

Seheli Sabrin said 19 Bangladeshis who were stuck in the most earthquake-affected region in Turkey were shifted to Ankara on Thursday.