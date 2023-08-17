Bangladesh marks 18th anniversary of series bomb blasts in 63 districts

Bangladesh

UNB
17 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 10:35 am

Related News

Bangladesh marks 18th anniversary of series bomb blasts in 63 districts

On this day in 2005, around 500 bombs went off at 434 locations in 63 districts. The banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was behind the mayhem

UNB
17 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the series of bomb blasts in 63 districts of the country that left two people dead and over 50 others injured.

On this day in 2005, around 500 bombs went off at 434 locations in 63 districts. The banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was behind the mayhem.

Socio-cultural organisations and political parties will observe the anniversary of the nationwide blasts with a renewed call to stamp out militancy from the country.

According to police headquarters, some 159 cases were lodged at different police stations across the country in connection with the bombings.

Trials in 94 cases have already been completed in which 334 were sentenced to different jail terms.

A total of 349 accused in the blasts were acquitted of charges, it added.

Twenty-seven accused in the blasts had been handed down capital punishment and eight of them were hanged.

The JMB tried to showcase its existence by carrying out the blasts. But their organisational activities suffered a huge setback with the execution of JMB's top six leaders in 2007.

The six leaders — Shaikh Abdur Rahman, his second-in-command Siddiqul Islam Bangla Bhai, military commander Ataur Rahman Sunny, think-tank members Abdul Awal, Khaled Saifullah and Salahuddin — were hanged on March 30 in 2007 for killing two judges in Jhalakathi district.

Top News

Bangladesh / 2005 series bombing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

18h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

21m | TBS Economy
Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

17h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years