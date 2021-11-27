Bangladesh, Maldives hold first bilateral consultations 

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen has led a delegation to attend the first-ever bilateral consultations between Bangladesh and Maldives. 

Foreign Secretary of Maldives Abdul Ghafoor led the Maldives delegation in the consultation held in Male on Saturday, reads a press release. 

Both the Foreign Secretaries noted the excellent relations that exist between the two countries and committed to further strengthen in the days to come. 

Ambassador Masud reiterated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to promoting relations with neighbouring countries following the Foreign Policy of our Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Foreign Secretaries discussed the entire spectrum of relations and emphasised deepening cooperation in the sectors including the conclusion of a few bilateral instruments for further collaboration, trade and connectivity, protection of migrant workers, human resource development, agriculture, fisheries, cultural exchange programme, climate change, protection of environment and tourism for enhancing people to people to contact. 

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary noted that Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has achieved remarkable success in socio-economic development. 

Maldives sides sought support from Bangladesh for the recruitment of skilled human resources including recruitment of specialised doctors and nurses. 

They also sought support from Bangladesh for specialized courses in higher education, especially in medical education. 

Maldives Foreign Secretary expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for extending support to the Maldives on several occasions during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

