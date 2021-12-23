Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral talks begin

The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih started at the President's Office here on the second day of the Bangladesh premier's maiden six-day official visit.

Four instruments are going to be signed between Bangladesh and Maldives on health, education, dual taxation, transfer of prisoners, youth and sports following the talks.

The four MoUs are - Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income; Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners; MoU in the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal); MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.

The MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will also be renewed.

Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two south Asian nations during the ceremony.

Earlier on arrival of the Prime Minister in the President's Office in Male, she was formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. A red carpet rolled out and the Bangladesh premier was given guard of honor and gun salute. The Prime Minister also visited the line of presentation of both the countries.

Sheikh Hasina signed the visitors' book kept at the President's Office here and took part in a photo session.