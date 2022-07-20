Bangladesh, Malaysia reaffirm commitment for further strengthening ties

Bangladesh

UNB
20 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:03 pm

Bangladesh, Malaysia reaffirm commitment for further strengthening ties

UNB
20 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and Malaysia have discussed the issues of mutual interest including recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening the excellent relations between the two brotherly countries in the days ahead.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed his keenness to visit Bangladesh in a mutually convenient date in a near future.

Referring to the invitation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Malaysian leader, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen requested him to visit Bangladesh in this year of golden jubilee of bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Momen visited Kuala Lumpur on 19-20 July.

During the visit, Momen called on Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The foreign minister exchanged felicitations with the Malaysian leader on the occasion of the 50 years of bilateral diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah hosted a working lunch for Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Momen.

They discussed on the issues of Rohingya repatriation, OIC, D-8 and the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

Minister Momen later paid a courtesy call on Muhyiddin Yassin, immediate past prime minister of Malaysia and incumbent Chairman of National Recovery Council.

