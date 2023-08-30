Bangladesh, Malaysia FTA to help two economies to face challenges ahead: Envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 05:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Malaysia FTA to help two economies to face challenges ahead: Envoy

She said Bangladesh and Malaysia enjoy a “robust trade relation”

UNB
30 August, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 05:18 pm
Photo: Freepik
Photo: Freepik

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim has said a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Malaysia will significantly benefit their respective businesses and effectively prepare their economies to tackle future challenges.

"In fact, Bangladesh is Malaysia's 19th largest trading partner and ranked second among South Asian nations. Bangladesh is also Malaysia's 16th largest export destination," she said.

In a message on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the National Day of Malaysia that falls on August 31, the High Commissioner welcomed genuine Bangladeshi tourists to continue to visit Malaysia, not only for leisure but also for medical tourism.

Malaysia offers advanced medical facilities and skilled healthcare, she said, adding that Malaysia has also emerged as an educational hub, attracting students from Bangladesh who seek world-class education in a diverse and inclusive environment.

"I wish to call upon all Malaysians residing in this beautiful country of Bangladesh, to embrace this spirit of Merdeka and this year's theme Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan [determination in unity, fulfilling hope]," said High Commissioner Hashim.

On 31 August 1957, 66 years ago, Malaya [which is now Malaysia], was proclaimed independent from the United Kingdom by the late Tunku Abdul Rahman, the first Prime Minister of Malaysia.

On this historical day and with the word Merdeka chanted 7 times, a new sovereign and independent nation was born.

Emerging from the shadow of COVID-19, Malaysia managed to attract foreign investment (FDI) amounting to RM879.1 billion at the end of 2022 compared to RM782.0 billion at the end of 2021.

Malaysia's trade volume in 2022 has also recorded a new achievement by reaching RM2.8 trillion which was recorded as the fastest growth since 1994 at 27.8 percent, said the High Commissioner.

"I am also proud to reiterate that Malaysia was the first Muslim nation to recognise Bangladesh as a sovereign nation with the formal establishment of diplomatic relations on 31 January 1972," said the envoy.

Since then, she said, a "brotherly relations" has been maintained and developed that so many of them enjoy today.

Malaysia under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will therefore continue to actively engage in various fields, said the High Commissioner.

Top News

Malaysia / Bangladesh / FTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank