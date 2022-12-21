Bangladesh making strides to implement zero tolerance against corruption: Anisul

Bangladesh

BSS
21 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 08:37 pm

Related News

Bangladesh making strides to implement zero tolerance against corruption: Anisul

BSS
21 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 08:37 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said Bangladesh Government took different initiatives including necessary institutional reform to implement its zero tolerance policy against corruption.

He said while explaining Bangladesh's experience in curbing corruption as a panelist at a high-level panel discussion on the second day of the first minister-level meeting of OIC in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said a press release here.

Anisul said though Anti-Corruption Act was formulated in 2004 to make anti-corruption bureau as an independent institution, the government has to make many institutional reform and formulate new laws to implement the act.

The minister said as corruption is a global challenge, there is no alternative to regional and international cooperation to retrieve laundered money.

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly, head of the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) of Egypt Major General Amr Adel and Egmont Group Chair Xolisile Khanyile addressed the panel discussion.

Top News

Corruption / Anisul Huq / Zero tolerance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

11h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

11h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

9h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

2h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

3h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

4h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide