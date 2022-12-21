Bangladesh making strides to implement zero tolerance against corruption: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said Bangladesh Government took different initiatives including necessary institutional reform to implement its zero tolerance policy against corruption.

He said while explaining Bangladesh's experience in curbing corruption as a panelist at a high-level panel discussion on the second day of the first minister-level meeting of OIC in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said a press release here.

Anisul said though Anti-Corruption Act was formulated in 2004 to make anti-corruption bureau as an independent institution, the government has to make many institutional reform and formulate new laws to implement the act.

The minister said as corruption is a global challenge, there is no alternative to regional and international cooperation to retrieve laundered money.

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly, head of the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) of Egypt Major General Amr Adel and Egmont Group Chair Xolisile Khanyile addressed the panel discussion.