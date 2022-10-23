Bangladesh makes significant progress in ship recycling: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today said Bangladesh has made significant progress in the ship recycling industry.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through her visionary decision on 13 February 2011 declared ship recycling activities as 'industry'. The Ministry of Industry issued the 'Ship Breaking and Ship Recycling Rules' in 2011 and enacted the 'Bangladesh Ship Recycling Act' in 2018," he added.

The minister said this while meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter Svendsen at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

Among others, additional secretaries of the Industries Ministry Md Japor Ullah and Sheikh Foyjul Amin and Joint Secretary Md Abdul Wahed, among others, were present on the occasion.