Bangladesh makes huge progress in last 20 years: UK

British High Commission Dhaka's Development Director Matt Cannell has said the government of Bangladesh has made huge development over the last twenty years.

"The UK has a strong and vibrant partnership with the government of Bangladesh in a range of areas, including diplomacy, trade and development," Cannell said.

He said they are increasing their work to help end preventable deaths of mothers and newborn children in 11 countries around the world, including here in Bangladesh.

"I would like to particularly applaud the work of newly trained midwives in improving maternal and newborn health care," Cannell said.

Head of Human Development Department of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the UK Chris Carter said Bangladesh is rightly applauded for its family planning and immunization programmes, and the government's commitment to driving down maternal and child deaths, such as the Bangladesh Every Newborn Action Plan.

"We hope to do more to help build on these efforts. It has been incredible to see the beginning of another Bangladesh success story to develop a new icddr.b alternative formula for Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)," Carter said.

The British High Commission Dhaka recently co-hosted a roundtable with the government of Bangladesh and other development partners to discuss how to step up efforts to end preventable deaths of mothers, babies and children in Bangladesh.

Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam attended the roundtable as the chief guest.

Chris Carter set out how the UK plans to work closely with the government and partners to sustain and build on Bangladesh's progress on ending preventable deaths.

This includes working on quality, affordable health services and also addressing underlying issues, such as poor nutrition.

The roundtable included an initial consultation about how to tackle the remaining issues that cause preventable deaths of mothers, babies and children in Bangladesh.

This will help to inform the UK's approach and identify areas where the UK, the government of Bangladesh and other partners can intensify their collaboration, said the British High Commission in Dhaka on Sunday.

