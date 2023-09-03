Bangladesh maintains friendly relations equally with all: PM Hasina

03 September, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:02 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (3 September) said Bangladesh has been maintaining a friendly relationship equally with all for the sake of uplifting the socio-economic condition of the people.

"We have a very good relationship with every country. Since we are following the policy the Father of the Nation had given us, we are maintaining a friendly relation equally with all. Because, our goal is to uplift the socio-economic condition of our country's people," she said.

The premier was addressing the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force Selection Board-2023 at the secretariat of Navy chief here in the city.

Hasina said her government has successfully been improving the socio-economic condition of the country's people.

She also extended her sincere thanks to the armed forces and all others concerned for their cooperation with the government's goal to improve the life of the people.

"We will not engage in a war with anyone. We'll maintain a friendly relation with all," she said, adding that her government has successfully been able to maintain such a relation as well.

The PM said Bangladesh has been moving forward following the 'Friendship to All Malice towards None' policy, which was incorporated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Foreign Policy.

"We do not want war with anyone. We want to live in peace. But we'll have to have all sorts of preparations to safeguard our independence and sovereignty," she said, stressing the need for modernizing the country's armed forces.

