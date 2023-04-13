Bangladesh made progress in industrial safety but not enough: US ambassador

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has commended the work done in the last decade to improve the workers' rights and ensure safe factories for all while stressing that the country needs to do more in this regard.

"As Bangladesh moves to graduate from LDC status, more will be expected of it," the ambassador said at the stakeholders' roundtable to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy.

The roundtable discussion on "Workers' Health-Safety & Trade Unions Rights: Where Are We Now?" was held at The Daily Star, Dhaka, on Wednesday (13 April).

Ten years ago, on 24 April, the Rana Plaza building collapsed, killing more than 1,100 workers and injuring thousands more.

Peter Haas said, "Rana Plaza drew the world's attention to unsafe conditions for Bangladesh's factory workers and raised important questions around safety and transparency in the global garment industry. Workers stood in solidarity and said, "Enough is enough" and the world agreed that such an accident should never happen again.

"And I'm pleased to say that because of the tireless efforts of many in this room, we have seen positive changes, particularly in the RMG export sector," he added.

Lauding stakeholders for their joint effort to make garment factories safer, he said the factories are safer due to agreements among unions, global brands, and employers who worked together under the former Accord and Alliance.

He, at the time, praised the government for building a stronger body of labour laws and policies in the last decade.

"Bangladesh has digitised the trade union registration process, which should help workers form unions and complete their registrations in a timely fashion. They have also digitized the labour inspection system to improve data accessibility and transparency," he said adding, "This is tremendous progress. But it is nowhere near enough."

Calling for workers' safety and labour rights to be an ingrained part of Bangladesh's ethos, the US ambassador suggested three areas where Bangladesh might focus going forward.

Mentioning the massive fire at the Bangabazar clothing market in Dhaka last week, firstly he asked to highlight the need for greater progress in industrial safety beyond the export-oriented RMG sector.

He said, "This (Bangabazar) was not an isolated incident. We are all aware of the recent explosion at the Seema Oxygen Plant, the fire at a container depot in Chittagong, and the Hashem food factory fire. These examples illustrate the need for stronger inspections and enforcement of labour laws across all industries and sectors."

In addition, the ambassador called on to further strengthen the right of workers to form and join independent trade unions and to collectively bargain for better working conditions.

"The rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining are enabling rights for the realization of all other labour rights," he said noting that the decrease in work-related accidents in the industrialized world is largely due to the courageous efforts of organized labour.

"Around the world, unscrupulous employers will inevitably cut corners on safety, resulting in preventable worker injuries and deaths. We know that when workers can form or join independent unions, they can defend their rights and collectively advance their interests," he further added.

His third suggestion noted that all stakeholders must be held accountable for workplace safety and labour rights.

"Improving occupational safety and health and labour rights is a shared responsibility. Government, manufacturers, brands, buyers, workers, unions, and consumers each have a crucial role to play to make sure that goods are produced safely and that everyone in the process earns a fair return," he said.

He further said that it is the government that must play a critical role in developing strong labour protections and ensuring that they are respected while workers and their unions must advocate for their rights transparently and peacefully.