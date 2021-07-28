Bangladesh made IRON wins Gustave Trouvé Electric Boat Awards

The Solar-Catamaran IRON made in Bangladesh has won the Gustave Trouvé Electric Boat Awards 2021 under Customised/DIY electric boats category.

This is the only electric vessel competition in the world organized by Canada's Plugboat.

The judging panel of Gustave Trouvé Electric Boat Association selected the winner from each category by voting, reads a press release.

IRON is a 20.5m / 67 ft wood fibre composite solar catamaran custom built with 6 passengers cabins and used for tourism cruises of flooded river basins in an environmentally sensitive area of the country.

Fully powered by rooftop solar panels and battery bank, IRON has been designed with an innovative hull to be extremely energy efficient for a large clocking speeds of up to 12 kmh when using only one of her two 8kW electric motors.