Bangladesh made impressive achievements in development, economic growth: World Bank VP

UNB
18 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 05:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser said that Bangladesh has made impressive achievements in development and economic growth.

"The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this remarkable journey for the past 50 years," said Raiser on Saturday ahead of his maiden visit to Bangladesh. 

The World Bank vice president is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka Monday (19 September) on a three-day visit.
 
"As the countries in South Asia grapple with a multitude of shocks from COVID to climate change and rising global inflation, I look forward to learning about Bangladesh's experience in building resilience," he added. 
 
During his three-day visit to the country, Raiser will meet Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, along with other senior government officials, and discuss World Bank support to address the country's development priorities. 
 
He will also meet development partners, leaders from the private sector, civil society, and think tanks, said the global lending agency on Sunday. 
 
Raiser, a German national, assumed the role of the World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region on July 1, 2022. 
 
Before taking on this role, he worked as the Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Director of Korea. He also held positions of the Country Director for Turkey and Country Director for Brazil. 
 
The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. 
 
Since then, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country. 

World Bank

