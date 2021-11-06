Bangladesh is a lucrative destination for investment: Commerce Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Bangladesh is a lucrative destination for investment: Commerce Minister

“Canadian investors will benefit if they invest here. The Bangladesh government will ensure all necessary assistance"

Bangladesh is a lucrative destination for investment: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged investors in Canada to be part of the developmental journey of Bangladesh by investing in a host of lucrative sectors.

"Bangladesh is a lucrative and profitable investment destination. We are providing an array of facilities, including one-stop services, to both domestic and foreign investors," he said.

"Formalities surrounding the investment process have been simplified," Tipu Munshi added while meeting with the Saskatchewan Provincial Government Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison, and Agriculture Minister David Merritt on Thursday.

"Total 100 special economic zones are being built across Bangladesh. Many countries have already invested in them.

"Canadian investors will benefit if they invest here. The Bangladesh government will ensure all necessary assistance," the minister added.

"I believe that it is possible to increase trade and commerce between the two friendly countries through investment and the use of technology.

"Also, Canada can make a significant contribution to our agriculture sector."

He said that as many Bangladeshis are studying in Canada, the country can boost technical cooperation with the Bangladesh government in this regard.

