Bangladesh in lower end in global value chain participation

Bangladesh's global value chain participation rate is at the lower end compared to other economies, due to factors such as a lack of export diversification, slow foreign direct investments, and a reluctance to explore new product potentials, according to a new report.

The report titled "Transforming Bangladesh's Participation in Trade and Global Value Chains" shows its trade-based value chain participation rates range between 22.6% and 26.01%, which is far below the world average of 40.6% to 46%.

Bangladesh only fared better than Pakistan in the trade-based participation rate and ranked last in the production-based participation rate.

According to the report jointly prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Islamic Development Bank Institute and published at the Hotel InterContinental in the capital on Sunday, participation in global value chains is very important for the sustainable development of the economy.

The report also notes that as global production and trade increasingly move in harmony, Bangladesh's lack of progress in international integrated production management is preventing it from adding significant value to the world economy.

Moreover, the report highlights that export product diversification is not progressing as expected and that high tariff rates on raw materials used in manufacturing export products, leading to significant production costs. As a result, Bangladesh is facing challenges in terms of its competitiveness in the international market.

The report shows Bangladesh falls far behind Vietnam, which is among its major competitors. Vietnam has made great strides in trade-based global value chain participation rates, which currently exceed 60%. Bangladesh's position in this index has been stuck at 20-30% for a long time, mainly because of its dependence on a single product for exports.

Even the production-based global value chain participation rate of Vietnam is 19.3-23.4%, compared to Bangladesh's 1.8-4.7%. For the worse, Bangladesh's production-based participation rate in 2021 has worsened compared to 2000 and 2010.

Bangladesh's 35 sectors have been included in this assessment. In terms of trade-based participation rate, refined fuel oil ranks first in Bangladesh. And the post and telecommunications sectors are ahead in the production-based participation rate.

In the last ten years, there has been improvement in Bangladesh's textile, rubber, plastic, real estate, automobile sales, transport equipment, retail trade and repair, hotel and restaurant, education, agriculture, inland transport, mining, utilities, wholesale trade, and refined fuel sectors.

However, metal, paper, finance, chemical, water and air transport, leather and footwear, and food and beverage sectors have fallen behind.

The report mentions that there has been a lot of progress in the digitisation of Bangladesh. It ranks 115th in the world in e-commerce, where Cambodia at 117, Pakistan at 116, Sri Lanka at 91, and Vietnam at 63. Bangladesh is also progressing in the export of information and communication technology (ICT).

In sector-wise digitisation, Bangladesh's main export sector, textiles, has a rate of 0.95. In this regard, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are behind Bangladesh, but India is far ahead with 3.28 percentage points.

Bangladesh's position in commuter service, information, and telecommunication sectors is quite good.

According to the ADB, increasing the productivity of workers has played a special role in the economic transformation of Bangladesh. Structural changes have also helped boost its exports. However, the country is still producing low-value-added products. Again, there is a deficiency in export diversification.

Edimon Ginting, country director of ADB, called for eliminating these weaknesses in the opening speech of the programme. He said Bangladesh needs to increase its involvement in the global value chain to move to the next stage of progress. There is no alternative to diversifying export products.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said that the high import duty in Bangladesh should be reduced. The tax-to-GDP ratio should also be increased. Otherwise, the global value chain participation rate cannot be increased.

He said that these initiatives are in the government's plan.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, Policy Research Institute Chairman Zaidi Sattar, ADB's regional economic advisor Rana Hasan, and Director of the Islamic Development Bank Institute Areef Suleman, among others, spoke on the occasion.