Bangladesh likely to export hilsa to India this Durga Puja as well

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

Bangladesh likely to export hilsa to India this Durga Puja as well

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 01:16 pm
Hilsa fish in Barishal fish market. Photo: Mumit M/TBS.
Hilsa fish in Barishal fish market. Photo: Mumit M/TBS.

During this year's Durga Puja, Bangladesh is likely to export the prized hilsa fish to India as well.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told PTI that he raised the issue of hilsa exports with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his visit to Kolkata earlier this week, noting that the Bangladeshi response to her demand has always been positive, reports The New Indian Express. 

"Mamata-di told me, 'Hasina-ji ke ilish pathate bolben' (tell Sheikh Hasina to send hilsa -- this year too)," Munshi said, indicating that the Bangladeshi response would be considered in a positive spirit, given the good relations.

"Our prime minister Sheikh Hasina made a special exemption during the Durga Puja festivities for India, because we know the fish is special during that season," said Munshi.

Bangladesh exported about 2,500 tons of the fish during the last Durga Puja to India, most of which were snapped up in Kolkata's markets.

Sheikh Hasina has used exports and gifts of hilsa as part of her diplomacy toolkit with India since 1996 when she first became the prime minister of Bangladesh. Her first gift of hilsa was to Jyoti Basu, the then chief minister of West Bengal.

In 2013, when the then Indian President Pranab Mukherjee went to an official dinner during his trip to Dhaka, she laid out a large banquet where hilsa was the main offering, knowing fully well 'Pranab-da's' love for the fish.

In 2016, ahead of Mamata Banerjee's swearing-in ceremony, a gift of 20 kg of the prized fish was specially flown in for her table as part of the congratulatory message.

Top News

Hilsa Export / India / Durga Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

38m | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

53m | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

1h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

14h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

17h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

17h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service