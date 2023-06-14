Bangladesh likely to become member of BRICS in August: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:30 pm

Bangladesh likely to become member of BRICS in August: Momen

UNB
14 June, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:30 pm
File photo
File photo

Bangladesh is likely to become a member of the BRICS in August this year.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters about the outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa here at the Bilateral Meeting room of Palais de Nations.

He said the BRICS Bank had invited Bangladesh as a guest, adding that in the future it would invite Bangladesh to join in.

"Their conference will be held in August in South Africa and the prime minister will go there," he said.

The BRICS now has five members — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In the future they will add eight more countries as members.

They have invited Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

"This will be another area of our financing. It will be good for us as we need money," he said.

The prime minister requested South Africa to open a mission in Bangladesh to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, President of Malta Dr George Vella also called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the same venue.

Hasina requested him to open a mission in Dhaka. She also requested Malta to import RMG products and pharmaceuticals items.

After that, ILO DG Gilbert F Hounbo also called on her at the same place.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi and PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam were also present.

