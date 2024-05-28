Bangladesh to lead the fight against visual impairment and blindness: Foreign minister in Antigua and Barbuda

Bangladesh will continue to lead in the global fight against visual impairment and blindness, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday (27 May).

During a discussion session in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda on the sidelines of the fourth Small Island Developing States Conference (SIDS4), Hasan highlighted Bangladesh's leadership in adopting the historic United Nations General Assembly resolution 'Vision for Everyone' in 2021.

The resolution, co-led by Antigua and Barbuda and Ireland, aimed to improve eye care worldwide.

"As co-chair of the United Nations Group of Friends on Vision, Bangladesh supports the appointment of a UN special envoy on vision and the organisation of the Global Eye Health Summit in 2026," he said.

Hasan also discussed Bangladesh's economic and social progress under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

He said the prime minister has established 200 community eye centres nationwide and plans to establish an additional 250 eye centres by 2029.

Hasan also said the country now provides primary eye care services and treatments with 14,500 community clinics.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring accessibility to government infrastructure for the visually impaired worldwide, improving educational materials and focusing on digital literacy training.

In their speeches, the foreign ministers of Antigua and Barbuda and the permanent representatives of Ireland and Portugal stressed the need to address disparities in eye care and treatment, especially in low and middle-income countries.

