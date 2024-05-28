Bangladesh to lead the fight against visual impairment and blindness: Foreign minister in Antigua and Barbuda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:48 am

Related News

Bangladesh to lead the fight against visual impairment and blindness: Foreign minister in Antigua and Barbuda

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established 200 community eye centres nationwide and plans to establish an additional 250 eye centres by 2029

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:48 am
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

Bangladesh will continue to lead in the global fight against visual impairment and blindness, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday (27 May).

During a discussion session in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda on the sidelines of the fourth Small Island Developing States Conference (SIDS4), Hasan highlighted Bangladesh's leadership in adopting the historic United Nations General Assembly resolution 'Vision for Everyone' in 2021. 

The resolution, co-led by Antigua and Barbuda and Ireland, aimed to improve eye care worldwide.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As co-chair of the United Nations Group of Friends on Vision, Bangladesh supports the appointment of a UN special envoy on vision and the organisation of the Global Eye Health Summit in 2026," he said. 

Hasan also discussed Bangladesh's economic and social progress under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership. 

He said the prime minister has established 200 community eye centres nationwide and plans to establish an additional 250 eye centres by 2029.

Hasan also said the country now provides primary eye care services and treatments with 14,500 community clinics. 

He emphasised the importance of ensuring accessibility to government infrastructure for the visually impaired worldwide, improving educational materials and focusing on digital literacy training.

In their speeches, the foreign ministers of Antigua and Barbuda and the permanent representatives of Ireland and Portugal stressed the need to address disparities in eye care and treatment, especially in low and middle-income countries.
 

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Antigua / Barbuda / SIDS4

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

4h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

1h | Videos
ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

15h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

13h | Videos
Trump is sweating to maintain income before the election

Trump is sweating to maintain income before the election

4h | Videos