Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak

Bangladesh is going to create its own social media platform called 'Jogajog' as an alternative to Facebook and 'Alapon" for WhatsApp, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said on Saturday.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of "Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series 2" organized by Women e-Commerce.

"Through this(Jogajog app)  the entrepreneurs of the country will be able to create their own online marketplace and group for information, data and communication ."

Palak explained how his ministry successfully created 'Boithok' app as an alternative to Zoom online and 'Surokkha App' for vaccine registration.

He said the digital e-commerce policy of 2018 aims to create 20 lakh jobs in the ICT sector by 2021.

He further said that e-commerce, hardware, software and BPO sectors will be able to meet the target of more than 20 lakh jobs by 2021.

In addition, it will be possible to earn 5 billion US dollars in export revenue by 2025, the minister hoped

Jogajog / Facebook / Alternative Social Media

