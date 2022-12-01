Bangladesh lags behind in attracting investment in tourism: Experts

Visitors check various travel packages and offer at the International Tourism Expo-2022 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Thursday. The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) has organised the three-day long expo with the aim to create business connections between travel agents and tour operators at home and abroad. Photo: Mumit M

Tourism product development through the proper local and foreign investment is needed as Bangladesh is yet to harness its potential in the sector, businesspeople and experts said at a seminar on Thursday.

"Does our 155-km sandy beach, mangrove forest, Paharpur Buddha Bihar create much value to foreign tourists? Until we can make them into tourism products, we will not be able to attract tourists," Mohammad Hasan Arif, general manager at the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority, said at the discussion titled "Investment Opportunity in Bangladesh Tourism Sector".

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) organised a seminar on the side-line of a three-day "Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo" which kicked off at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Thursday.

"The number of our domestic tourists is also very large. We need to create more destinations and provide services for more and more tourists," Hasan Arif added at the seminar jointly hosted by Atab and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

He said foreigners can invest particularly in the development of exclusive tourism parks at Sabrang, Naf and Sonadia in Cox's Bazar.

Compared to neighbouring countries, Bangladesh is yet to become a popular destination for foreign tourists owing to poor tourism and airport infrastructure, complex visa policies, social restrictions, and a lack of comfortable transportation facilities, experts said.

"We have not yet been able to build confidence that a foreigner will be able to make a profit by investing in the tourism sector of Bangladesh. To overcome this, Bangladesh missions abroad should do advocacy," said Ali Kadar, chairman of the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation.

He emphasised building infrastructure to attract foreign investments.

"The government is already working to upgrade airports to international standards. Besides, we are trying to go for a public-private partnership to make Hotel Shaibal under the corporation in Cox's Bazar further up-to-date."

Ghulam Mustafa, former secretary general of Atab, said Buddhist archaeological sites in various parts of the country, including the Paharpur Buddha Bihar, do not have sufficient tourism infrastructure like luxury hotels.

"If they can be improved through adequate investment, foreign tourists will arrive from Buddhist countries," he added.

The three-day expo was inaugurated by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

Airlines, hospitals, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts and other travel and tourism-related service organisations from more than 15 countries are participating in the expo as exhibitors, said Atab President SN Manzur Murshed.

The countries include India, Malaysia, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

The service providers are offering discounts on tourism products at the event.

By participating in the expo, business connections and relationships will be created between travel agents and tour operators and the country's public will get to know about global travel information, packages and air tickets, said organisers.

The expo will remain open every day from 10am to 7pm till 3 December.