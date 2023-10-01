Bangladesh is a key maritime power: Security analysts

Bangladesh and India conducts joint naval exercise in the northern Bay of Bengal in October 2020. File Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh is a key maritime power as it is located at a major geostrategic location to the north of the Bay of Bengal, defence experts said at an event on Saturday evening.

"Bangladesh is a Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean country. This is what gives us importance in nearly all issues regarding the maritime matters of the world," Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, (retd), president, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, said at the discussion session held at a hotel in the capital.

"A major portion of the global energy trade flows through the Indian Ocean. As the key Bay of Bengal country, Bangladesh is a member of several initiatives at regional and global levels," he added at the event titled "Bangladesh: Our Maritime Future."

Besides playing an active maritime role in the region and beyond, Bangladesh has to align its position on relevant fields with national interests, Muniruzzaman said.

The event featured Rear Admiral ASMA Awal, former assistant chief of naval staff. "In the 21st century, the geopolitical and security situation in the Indian Ocean is crucial as it connects Africa, Asia, and Australia," he said.

While discussing maritime interests in Bangladesh, Awal also talked about the political interests, economic interests, and military aspects.

"In the military aspect, there are two threats: traditional and non-traditional threats. Climate change is also a big issue that affects the maritime areas," he added.

At the event, an interactive session was held where the audience shared their thoughts. The questions focused on Indo-Pacific strategies, the blue economy and its advantages, the existing navy structure for protecting the country's maritime resources as well as the power and influence of regional powers.