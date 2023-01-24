Bangladesh to keep principle foreign policy intact: Alam

Bangladesh

BSS
24 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to keep principle foreign policy intact: Alam

BSS
24 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today said Bangladesh's principal foreign policy – friendship to all, malice towards none- will remain intact whatever the global order is shifting towards.

"Our principal position - friendship to all, malice towards none- will remain intact, no matter what," he said.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Strengthening Bangladesh's Foreign Relations with Neighbours in the Evolving Global Order" organized by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium in the capital.      

The state minister said that Bangladesh would also never compromise in the areas of its founding principles - nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism.

"Keeping those intact, Bangladesh will continue its resources … we have large Bangladeshi diaspora .. we do have, of course, some soft power," he said.

Alam said Bangladesh would continue to expand its relationship that has already established as a good neighbour in its neighbourhood.

"We (also) hope that our neighbours will try to reciprocate that with best of their ability," he said, adding that those are more relevant when the world is undergoing a complex situation condition   

The state minister said the Bangladesh government is persistently working to consolidate its relations with neighbouring countries for regional stability, prosperity and development.

"We will continue to do so in coming days," he added.   

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute President ambassador M Humayun Kabir chaired the seminar while BIISS director general Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered the welcome speech.

Top News

Foreign Policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

21m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February