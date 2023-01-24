Bangladesh to keep principle foreign policy intact: Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today said Bangladesh's principal foreign policy – friendship to all, malice towards none- will remain intact whatever the global order is shifting towards.

"Our principal position - friendship to all, malice towards none- will remain intact, no matter what," he said.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Strengthening Bangladesh's Foreign Relations with Neighbours in the Evolving Global Order" organized by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium in the capital.

The state minister said that Bangladesh would also never compromise in the areas of its founding principles - nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism.

"Keeping those intact, Bangladesh will continue its resources … we have large Bangladeshi diaspora .. we do have, of course, some soft power," he said.

Alam said Bangladesh would continue to expand its relationship that has already established as a good neighbour in its neighbourhood.

"We (also) hope that our neighbours will try to reciprocate that with best of their ability," he said, adding that those are more relevant when the world is undergoing a complex situation condition

The state minister said the Bangladesh government is persistently working to consolidate its relations with neighbouring countries for regional stability, prosperity and development.

"We will continue to do so in coming days," he added.

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute President ambassador M Humayun Kabir chaired the seminar while BIISS director general Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered the welcome speech.