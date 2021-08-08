Bangladesh keen to intensify ties with ASEAN countries: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said that Bangladesh is keen to intensify political, trade, economic and cultural ties with the ASEAN countries

Having strong ties with the ASEAN countries is by all standards a key foreign policy priority of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said while addressing an event organised by the ASEAN Dhaka Committee in observance of the 54th ASEAN Day.

He said, "Bangladesh stands to be one of ASEAN's strongest partners and an attractive destination for the investors."

The foreign minister at the event suggested that among the priority issues Bangladesh can forge partnerships with ASEAN countries in poverty alleviation, counter-terrorism, climate change, water resources management, migration, disaster management, agriculture and ICT.

On the Rohingya repatriation issue, Dr Momen said that the prolonged presence of such a huge number of displaced people entails serious ramifications for the socio-political stability of not only Bangladesh but also of the entire region including the ASEAN. He sought intervention from the ASEAN for speedy repatriation of the Rohingya people to their motherland.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen also sought support from the ASEAN countries on Bangladesh's application for the status of ASEAN Sectoral Partner.

Chair of the ASEAN Dhaka Committee, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, the High Commissioner of Brunei to Bangladesh Haji Haris Haji Othman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also addressed the event.